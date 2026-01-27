'A new standard': World's largest Passivhaus school cuts energy use in half in first year

clock • 2 min read
Credit: BAM UK and Ireland
Image:

Credit: BAM UK and Ireland

Built by BAM UK and Ireland for Fife Council, Scotland's latest Passivhaus-certified building opened in Autumn 2024 bringing together 2,700 students from two schools

The world's largest Passivhaus school in Scotland has reduced its energy consumption by 48 per cent, delivering a reduction in energy bills of £433,392 in its first year of operation. New figures released...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'First of a kind': National Grid and TenneT Germany unveil plans for offshore wind interconnector

'Exchange for Change': Branding confirmed for upcoming Deposit Return Scheme

More on Buildings

'A new standard': World's largest Passivhaus school cuts energy use in half in first year
Buildings

'A new standard': World's largest Passivhaus school cuts energy use in half in first year

Built by BAM UK and Ireland for Fife Council, Scotland's latest Passivhaus-certified building opened in Autumn 2024 bringing together 2,700 students from two schools

Amber Rolt
clock 27 January 2026 • 2 min read
Government urged to learn lessons from 'doomed' Tory insulation scheme
Buildings

Government urged to learn lessons from 'doomed' Tory insulation scheme

Report from Public Accounts Committee concludes ECO scheme failings left tens of thousands of households financially exposed

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 January 2026 • 6 min read
Octopus Energy expands 'Zero Bills' homes initiative to Scotland
Buildings

Octopus Energy expands 'Zero Bills' homes initiative to Scotland

Energy giant announces partnership with housebuilder Discovery Homes to offer 57 new 'Zero Bills' homes in North Dundee

Amber Rolt
clock 15 January 2026 • 2 min read