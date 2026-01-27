'A new standard': World's largest Passivhaus school cuts energy use in half in first year

Built by BAM UK and Ireland for Fife Council, Scotland's latest Passivhaus-certified building opened in Autumn 2024 bringing together 2,700 students from two schools
The world's largest Passivhaus school in Scotland has reduced its energy consumption by 48 per cent, delivering a reduction in energy bills of £433,392 in its first year of operation. New figures released...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis