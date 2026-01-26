'A wake up call': Global population living with extreme heat to double by 2050

Some 3.79 billion people will be living with extreme heat by mid-century if the world reaches 2C of global warming, Oxford University study warns
Almost half the world's population - an estimated 3.79 billion people - will be living with extreme heat by 2050 if the world warms beyond 2C above pre-industrial levels, as is considered increasingly...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis