Scottish Budget pledges 'at least' £5bn for delivering just net zero transition

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, Scotland - Credit: iStock
Image:

Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, Scotland - Credit: iStock

Budget promises funding for carbon-free transport, clean heat for homes and businesses, and efforts to restore Scotland’s natural environment

The Scottish government has promised to invest at least £5bn in support of its efforts to deliver a just transition towards net zero emissions and bolster climate resilience across the country, as it confirmed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Northern Powerhouse Rail: Treasury unveils £45bn plan to upgrade 'creaking' transport network

RSPB's Katie Wakefield: 'We need more diversification in the environmental sector'

More on Policy

Plans for Oxford-Cambridge Corridor National Forest take step forward
Policy

Plans for Oxford-Cambridge Corridor National Forest take step forward

Government kicks off search for official delivery partners for flagship forest project

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
RenewableUK announces Tara Singh as new CEO
Policy

RenewableUK announces Tara Singh as new CEO

Former Number 10 advisor to start new role as head of clean energy trade body from next month

Amber Rolt
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
'Nature is a pre-requisite of prosperity': Can the government turn the tide for England's deteriorating natural world?
Policy

'Nature is a pre-requisite of prosperity': Can the government turn the tide for England's deteriorating natural world?

Government watchdog insists nature recovery 'not a blocker' to UK economic growth, as progress report warns England nature remains off track for many of its biodiversity targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 January 2026 • 8 min read