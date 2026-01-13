Study: Wind farms pushed down wholesale power prices by almost a third in 2025

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New ECIU analysis suggests renewables are playing a growing role in reducing the UK’s exposure to high gas costs

The average price of electricity traded on day ahead markets was pushed down by around a third last year by the provision of power from the UK's growing fleet of wind farms. That is the headline conclusion...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Plans for Oxford-Cambridge Corridor National Forest take step forward

'Cherry picking data': Government and analysts hit back at latest Tufton Street attacks on net zero

More on Wind

EDF to recycle turbine blades into fence posts, benches, and pathways
Wind

EDF to recycle turbine blades into fence posts, benches, and pathways

Energy giant teams up with Reblade to create sustainable boards, planks, and building materials from shredded turbine blades

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read
Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026
Wind

Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026

Global wind energy connections to remain at 'substantial' levels, despite drop in onshore wind additions following end of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 January 2026 • 4 min read
'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'
Wind

'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'

The UK now boasts 16.1GW of offshore wind capacity, while the government has given the green light to a further 9GW of new renewables capacity in only the past 18 months

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 December 2025 • 3 min read