Study: World's most influential firms could mobilise more than $1.3tr in low carbon investment

New World Benchmarking Alliance finds many of the world’s biggest companies are making 'impressive progress', but too many are struggling to deliver on climate pledges
At least $1.3tr could be channelled into low carbon investments by the world's most influential companies to support the transition to a net zero emission economy and boost efforts to try and keep global...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis