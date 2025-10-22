Schneider Electric revamps consultancy services to provide 'clear path' to net zero

French energy giant consolidates and relaunches consultancy services in response to 'times of uncertainty'
Schneider Electric has today unveiled new global consulting brand SE Advisory Services at its 2025 Innovation Summit in Copenhagen. The launch aims to help both businesses and individuals enhance their...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis