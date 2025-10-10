Extra MSA installs 810 solar panels at Cobham Services

New system expected to generate up to 305,159kWh of clean power every year for the UK's busiest motorway services
UK service station owner Extra MSA has announced it has completed the installation of 810 solar PV panels at Cobham Services on the M25. The company said the project represents one of the largest single-site...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis