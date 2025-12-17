Our Marine Recovery Fund will achieve for nature what sceptics deny

clock • 2 min read

The UK's new Marine Recovery Fund proves we can build a clean power future without turning our back on the natural world, according to Marine Minister Emma Hardy and RenewableUK's Jane Cooper

Clean power and a thriving marine environment are not competing priorities – they're two halves of the same promise. Our seas are home to extraordinary life, from the seabird colonies that crowd...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Politics

Our Marine Recovery Fund will achieve for nature what sceptics deny
Politics

Our Marine Recovery Fund will achieve for nature what sceptics deny

The UK's new Marine Recovery Fund proves we can build a clean power future without turning our back on the natural world, according to Marine Minister Emma Hardy and RenewableUK's Jane Cooper

Marine Minister Emma Hardy, Defra, and Jane Cooper, RenewableUK
clock 17 December 2025 • 2 min read
Global Briefing: Trump administration ramps up war on US climate policies
Politics

Global Briefing: Trump administration ramps up war on US climate policies

White House rejects climate science in new National Security Strategy and strips 'renewable' from National Renewable Energy Laboratory, as deadly floods hit Asia, and Thailand advances plans for its first climate law

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2025 • 5 min read
The biggest climate stories often aren't labelled 'climate' - so newsrooms miss them
Politics

The biggest climate stories often aren't labelled 'climate' - so newsrooms miss them

Last week's Budget provided a perfect example of how the mainstream media has a huge blindspot when it comes to the climate crisis and the policies that are shaping it

Doug Specht, University of Westminster - The Conversation
clock 03 December 2025 • 5 min read