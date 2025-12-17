Our Marine Recovery Fund will achieve for nature what sceptics deny

The UK's new Marine Recovery Fund proves we can build a clean power future without turning our back on the natural world, according to Marine Minister Emma Hardy and RenewableUK's Jane Cooper
Clean power and a thriving marine environment are not competing priorities – they're two halves of the same promise. Our seas are home to extraordinary life, from the seabird colonies that crowd...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis