Wholesaler Sugro offers members free Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Buying group for independent wholesalers teams up with reporting platform My Emissions Ltd to provide new emissions data

Wholesale buying platform Sugro UK has teamed up with carbon reporting platform My Emissions Ltd to offer Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting services to all its members free of charge...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Positive outcomes': Brits increasingly turning to nature to boost health and wellbeing

Amey launches first Nature Positive Strategy

More on Carbon Accounting

Wholesaler Sugro offers members free Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting
Carbon Accounting

Wholesaler Sugro offers members free Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting

Buying group for independent wholesalers teams up with reporting platform My Emissions Ltd to provide new emissions data

Amber Rolt
clock 12 September 2025 • 1 min read
Publishing industry debuts new emissions calculator
Carbon Accounting

Publishing industry debuts new emissions calculator

Professional Publishers Association launches new tool designed to help print, digital, and events businesses decarbonise in line with UK net zero targets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 September 2025 • 2 min read
'Disclosure dividend': Study shows how acting on climate data can deliver up to $21 for every $1 invested
Carbon Accounting

'Disclosure dividend': Study shows how acting on climate data can deliver up to $21 for every $1 invested

New CDP report details how companies that accurately report on their carbon emissions can unlock significant financial benefits

Amber Rolt
clock 06 August 2025 • 3 min read