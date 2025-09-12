Wholesaler Sugro offers members free Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting

Buying group for independent wholesalers teams up with reporting platform My Emissions Ltd to provide new emissions data
Wholesale buying platform Sugro UK has teamed up with carbon reporting platform My Emissions Ltd to offer Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting services to all its members free of charge...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis