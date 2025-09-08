'Turning point': Sherbet raises £40m to expand electric black taxi fleet

Funding from Hoplon Investment Partners said to be largest-ever investment in London taxi industry
Electric black taxi company Sherbet has raised in the region of £40m funding from European private equity firm Hoplon Investment Partners, in what the pair claim is the largest single investment in the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis