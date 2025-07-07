Who Gives A Crap rolled out in 247 Tesco stores

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Who Gives A Crap
Image:

Credit: Who Gives A Crap

Certified B-Corp announces deal with Tesco that will see its bamboo and recycled toilet paper, kitchen roll, and tissues available in store

Who Gives A Crap has today rolled out its full household range in almost 250 Tesco stores, marking a major milestone for a firm that first launched in the UK as an online only toilet paper brand in 2017...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

UK's oldest truck stop gets major green upgrade

'Once-in-a-generation opportunity': Cardiff International Sports Village plans to push city towards carbon neutrality by 2030

More on Procurement

How could changes to the Procurement Act impact the green economy?
Procurement

How could changes to the Procurement Act impact the green economy?

POLICY BRIEFING: BusinessGreen Intelligence digs into the potential impact of the revamped public procurement regime on green businesses and the wider low-carbon economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 February 2025 • 13 min read
Study: Sustainable procurement progress continues to 'lag behind'
Procurement

Study: Sustainable procurement progress continues to 'lag behind'

Global value chain stocktake from EcoVadis claims significant work still needed to accelerate adoption of sustainable supply chain best practices

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 August 2024 • 3 min read
How green government procurement can catalyse the net zero economy
Procurement

How green government procurement can catalyse the net zero economy

Industry Voice: Ensuring government spending is green can have a huge impact on the fight against climate change and boost the chances of achieving net zero targets, according to Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group
clock 07 February 2022 • 3 min read