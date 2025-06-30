UK Solar Roadmap: Government sets out vision for 'solar rooftop revolution'

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Industry-backed plan aims to scale up commercial, domestic, and large-scale solar installations in support of the government's 2030 clean power mission

The government has today set out its plans for accelerating the roll out of solar power across the UK over the remainder of the decade and beyond, including measures to encourage homes and businesses to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Green groups lament 'painfully slow' progress at UN climate talks in Bonn

'Sustainable finance capital of the world': Government launches consultation on Climate Transition Plan guidelines

More on Solar

UK Solar Roadmap: Government sets out 2030 vision for 'solar rooftop revolution'
Solar

UK Solar Roadmap: Government sets out 2030 vision for 'solar rooftop revolution'

Industry-backed plan aimed at scaling up commercial, domestic and large-scale solar in support of the government’s clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 June 2025 • 6 min read
'The best May in MCS history': Small scale renewables enjoy another record month
Solar

'The best May in MCS history': Small scale renewables enjoy another record month

Latest figures come as new study suggests households installing solar panels and battery systems can save over £1,000 a year on their energy bills

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 June 2025 • 3 min read
ElectroRoute and Innova ink solar PPAs totalling 61MW
Solar

ElectroRoute and Innova ink solar PPAs totalling 61MW

Energy trading company and renewables firm announce PPAs covering three solar projects owned through Innova and Schroders Greencoat JV

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 June 2025 • 2 min read