Plans unveiled to transform former Ravenscraig steelworks in into green AI data centre

Developers reveal plans to transform Scottish steelworks site into one of the 'UK's largest' data centres
Plans to transform the former Ravenscraig steelworks in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, into one of the "UK's largest" green AI data centres have been unveiled today by renewable energy developer Apatura....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis