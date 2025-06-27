Plans unveiled to transform former Ravenscraig steelworks in into green AI data centre

Developers reveal plans to transform Scottish steelworks site into one of the 'UK's largest' data centres

Plans to transform the former Ravenscraig steelworks in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, into one of the "UK's largest" green AI data centres have been unveiled today by renewable energy developer Apatura....

Plans unveiled to transform former Ravenscraig steelworks in into green AI data centre
