Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Finalists announced

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 6 min read
Check out the full shortlist for the second annual Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen is today proud to announce the finalists for the second annual Women in Green Business Awards

There were over 460 nominations for this year's awards, highlighting the hugely impressive work being undertaken by women right across the green economy.

"We were once again blown away by the many brilliant nominations for this year's Women in Green Business Awards, all of which were testament to the remarkable work women are doing to advance the UK's green economy," said Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges and co-founder of the Women in Green Business Awards. "Huge congratulations go to everyone nominated for an award and to our fantastic finalists. We look forward to showcasing and celebrating the work of these inspiring women from across the full breadth of the green business community at the awards ceremony in October." 

The finalists will now be considered by our expert panel of judges and the winners and highly commended entries will be announced at the prestigious awards night on the evening of October 8th in Central London.

You can now secure tickets through the awards website for the gala dinner and awards ceremony, which will be brought to you with support from our sponsors Equans and Patch.  

The finalists for this year's awards are:

 

Diversity and Inclusion Strategy of the Year  

Equans UK & Ireland - ‘Be Yourself' Strategy 

GLH - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 

The Electric Car Scheme - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 

Rider Levett Bucknall - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy 

SPARC Alliance - Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 

 

Consultancy of the Year 

Atmos Consulting  

Carbonology  

Dialogue Matters  

Full Circle CI  

Hope Solutions  

Lorax EPI  

Morelli Consulting  

Renew Consultancy  

SustainSphere Advisory 

 

Campaign of the Year  

Campaign for Better Transport: Bus stop standard campaign  

The SPARC Alliance Campaign 

 

Apprentice of the Year  

Beth Faulkner, DHL Aviation 

Grainne Curzon, Rider Levett Bucknall 

Rebecca Jones, WSP

 

Buildings Professional of the Year  

Alisha Kalam, Smart Managed Solutions 

Alison Coward, Westmorland and Furness Council 

Caroline McCabe, Hitachi Energy 

Hazel Lim, Deep Green 

Helen Pollock, Hertfordshire Futures 

Hero Bennett, Max Fordham LLP 

Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan 

Ruth Kerrigan, Integrated Environmental Solutions Limited  

 

Carbon Markets Professional of the Year  

Beatrice Mocci, UNDO Carbon 

Celia Francis, Ponterra 

Charmaine Yeo, GSK plc 

Patrícia Silva, Patch 

ShanMae Teo, Climate Impact Partners 

Shilpila Cautam, Opna 

Shona Crawford-Smith, Sylvera 

 

Clean Energy Professional of the Year  

Anne Johnstone, Vital Energi Utilities Ltd   

Aurelia Hibbert, Mott MacDonald Ltd   

Ellie van der Heijden, Everoze   

Jane Gaston, Net Zero North West   

Kay Walker, Balfour Beatty 

Nina Vidon, WSP 

Rosie Knight, Ohme 

Sanna Atherton, National Energy System Operator 

Shraddha Nair, Turner & Townsend  

 

Communications/Marketing Professional of the Year - Agency  

Fran O'Leary, Lodestone Communications 

Hannah Thame, Resonates 

Jo Field, JFG Communications  

Lisa Merrick Lawless, Purpose Disruptors 

Rebecca Day, Still Curious 

Sarah Booth, Pivotal Consulting 

 

Communications/Marketing Professional of the Year - In-House  

Abby Ray, Ashden Climate Solutions 

Angela Terry, One Home Climate Solutions 

Lucy Coast, Business for Nature 

Lucy Kittow, Lloyds Banking Group 

Lynsey Mitchell, EDF Renewables UK and Ireland 

Michelle Taute, Tallarna 

Sioned Thomas, Recorra 

Tina Hughan, Gunnebo Entrance Control 

Tracey Elsey, UK Power Networks 

 

Nature Professional of the Year  

Dr Verena Meraldi, HX Expeditions 

Ella Thomson, OVO Energy 

Ffion Mitchell-Langford, Marine Conservation Society 

Helen Roberts, Menter Môn Morlais Limited   

Jennifer Estaris, Netflix 

Kellie Dalton, House of Hackney 

Mahima Sukhdev, GIST Impact 

Savita Willmott, The Natural History Consortium 

 

Transport Professional of the Year  

Caroline Barker and Fiona Lee (job share), Department for Transport 

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping 

Julie Furnell, Mobilityways  

Selene Sari, Vox Aeris 

Silviya Barrett, Campaign for Better Transport 

Steffi Dance, Camden Council  

Zoë Walsh, Greater London Hire Limited 

 

Clean Technology Innovator of the Year  

Agnes Czako, AirEx Technologies 

Andri Johnston, Cambridge University Press & Assessment 

Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited 

Audrey Luiz, Mission Zero Technologies 

Beth Dickens, Quoceant 

Catherine White, Greenback Recycling Technologies 

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping 

Laura Robinson, SeaGrown Limited 

Shachar Hatan, Climate Impact Partners

 

Investment Professional of the Year  

Gabrielle Morgan, Conduit Connect 

Giorgia Antonacci, PensionBee Ltd 

Helen Tandy, Castlefield 

Mahima Sukhdev, GIST Impact 

Maria Nazarova-Doyle, IFM Investors 

Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Quinbrook 

 

Women in STEM Champion of the Year  

Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited 

Dr Verena Meraldi, HX Expeditions 

Emma Crossley, WASE 

Luca Mezossy-Dona, IONATE 

Martina Colman, Climate Essentials 

Michelle Tolmay, Kaluza 

Natasha Paramasamy, UK Power Networks 

Sharon Strugnell, WSP

 

Mentor of the Year  

Ashleigh Kitchiner, Balaena Services  

Clare Brass, Moree Limited 

Hannah Leggatt, The Clancy Group 

Harriet Janman, Renew Consultancy 

John Auckland, Seafields Soultions 

Louise Beamish, WSP 

Lynda Carty, EDF Renewables UK & Ireland 

 

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year  

Elsie Ocran, GGlow 

Emma Hatchett, WSP 

Gihan Abdel Magid Hyde, CommUnique 

Julia Buckland, Balfour Beatty 

Liz Allan, Full Circle CI 

Mas Morton, The Electric Car Scheme 

Nicola Giles, AirEx Technologies 

Soulla Paphitis, Guru Systems 

Zoë Walsh, Greater London Hire Limited 

 

Inspiring Returner of the Year  

Imogen Carter, Viridor 

Iris Garavito, Exposure Earth 

Jade Adderley, Waste to Wonder Worldwide 

Marta Bujwicka-Colman, Aberdevine 

Mitakshi Sirsi, Broadway Malyan 

Sarah Darrah, Finance Earth 

Signe Norberg, Aldersgate Group

 

Rising Star of the Year - SMEs  

Alisha Kalam, Smart Managed Solutions 

Constanza Torres, Business for Nature 

Ffion Mitchell-Langford, Marine Conservation Society 

Lauren Franklin, IPG Energy 

Lynsey Shovlin, Ocean Winds 

Michelle Waters, WASE  

 

Rising Star of the Year - Large Firms  

Kirsten Zoe Smith, Recorra  

Martha Smith, WSP  

Molly Kirven, Balfour Beatty  

Nadia Crowe, AVEVA 

Pollyanna Wright, Envision Racing  

Rhian Walters, Aston Martin Lagonda 

Stephanie Pereira, Compass Group 

Stephanie Taviner, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)  

 

Small Business of the Year  

Climate Essentials 

Ecoroots 

GGLOW 

Guru Systems 

Loom 

Menter Môn Morlais Ltd 

Seafields 

Society for the Environment 

SolRecycle Ltd 

Trust Electric Heating  

Virtuvest 

 

Business of the Year  

Collective Architecture 

EDF 

Ethex 

Greenbank (Part of the Rathbones Group) 

Greenhouse Communications 

In2tec Ltd 

Shared Earth

Ponterra 

Whitefox Technologies Limited

 

Entrepreneur of the Year  

Alex Smith, Future Plus 

Amanda Spicer, Your Eco 

Anne Moore, Domna 

Anna-Maria Kypraiou, Eyesea Green Limited 

Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping 

Emma Askew, Earth Minutes 

Laura Crawford, Mama Bamboo 

Mahima Sukhdev, GIST Impact 

Mel Blackmore, Carbonology 

Selene Sari, Vox Aeris 

 

Corporate Sustainability Lead of the Year 

Abby Chicken, Openreach 

Helen Tandy, Castlefield 

Hero Bennett, Max Fordham LLP 

Kate Chapman, London Marathon Events  

Kim van Lieshout, OVO Energy 

Kirsty Black, Arbikie Distilling 

Maria Khan, Clean Growth Fund 

Rhea Horlock, Kinly 

Sheryl Moore, Stone Technologies Limited T/A Converge Technology Solutions 

 

Politician of the Year

To be announced on the night 

 

Leader of the Year  

Anna Guyer, Greenhouse Communications 

Ellen Salter, Think Beyond 

Gillian Harrison, Whitefox Technologies 

Heather Buchanan, B4NZ 

Jude Barber, Collective Architecture 

Mary Starks, OVO Energy 

Melanie Asker, Greenwood Plants  

Melissa Gander, Kaluza 

Michal Nachman, Climate Policy Radar 

Nicky Morgan, Santander UK 

Sheri Hickok, Climate Impact Partners 

 

Woman of the Year 2025  

Fiona Conor, Trust Electric Heating 

Hannah Leggatt, The Clancy Group 

Helen Grundy, Aston Martin Lagonda 

Inge Jacobs, Mars Food and Nutrition 

Irina Boldurescu, SolRecycle 

Jenny Harland, Shared Earth 

Laura Binnie, XLVets 

Martina Colman, Climate Essentials 

Preeti Srivastav, Asahi Group Holdings 

Rashmi Ghai, Citi 

 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner to be announced on the night

