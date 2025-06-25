Study: Businesses embracing circular practices see increased sales

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Ocado Retail
Image:

Credit: Ocado Retail

New report from Green Alliance urges government to develop clear circular economy targets

Businesses that make better use of resources are increasing sales and reporting improved customer satisfaction, according to a new report published today by think tank Green Alliance. The study was...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Fiat and Tetra Pak turn recycled beverage cartons into car interiors

Greggs launches first Eco Drive Thru

More on Recycling

Recycling

Fiat and Tetra Pak turn recycled beverage cartons into car interiors

Fiat, Tetra Pak, and Lapo Compound team up to turn beverage cartons into car interiors for the new Fiat Grande Panda

Amber Rolt
clock 25 June 2025 • 3 min read
Bringing 'sustainability to story time': New children's book made from recycled coffee cups
Recycling

Bringing 'sustainability to story time': New children's book made from recycled coffee cups

Each book contains 13 used coffee cups and teaches children about recycling, reuse, and the circular economy

Amber Rolt
clock 20 June 2025 • 2 min read
Cleaner Seas Group launches 'world-first' microplastic recycling facility
Recycling

Cleaner Seas Group launches 'world-first' microplastic recycling facility

New facility in Cornwall to recycle microplastics captured through filters and turn them into reusable materials

Amber Rolt
clock 13 June 2025 • 3 min read