'Why the delay?': MPs urge government to ban bottom trawler fishing in protected UK waters

Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee echoes calls from The Wildlife Trusts and Greenpeace for a ban on destructive activities in the UK's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)
The government is facing fresh calls from MPs and nature charities today for a ban on environmentally-damaging activities such as bottom trawler fishing, dredging, and mining in Marine Protected Areas...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis