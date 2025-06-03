AI supply chain start-up Treefera plots expansion after $30m funding boost

Company announces successful Series B fundraise in support of plans to extend reach of its AI-led supply chain visibility and tracking solutions
Start-up Treefera has today announced it has successfully raised $30m through its latest Series B funding round, enabling the accelerated rollout of its artificial intelligence (AI) led technology for...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis