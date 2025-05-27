Small businesses warn they risk falling behind in UK's net zero transition

Federation of Small Businesses' survey indicates healthy appetite for driving towards net zero, but concerns remain over cost barriers
A majority of small businesses in the UK are committed to enhancing their sustainability performance and supporting the transition towards the net zero emissions, but widespread concerns remain over the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis