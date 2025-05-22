Barratt promises to build all London developments to Passivhaus standards

Developer makes green homes pledge and unveils 'UK’s largest Passivhaus project' featuring initial 728 homes across two sites
Barratt London has committed to building all its new properties in the capital to industry-leading sustainability standards, after unveiling plans for an initial 728 homes through the "UK's largest Passivhaus...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis