AI-platform Freshflow raises €6.5m to tackle food waste in supply chains

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Avik Mukhija, Freshflow founder and CEO - Credit: World Fund
Image:

Avik Mukhija, Freshflow founder and CEO - Credit: World Fund

Berlin and Paris-based AI start-up secures boost for its vision to curb supermarket food waste caused by quality variation, short shelf lives, and over-ordering

Berlin and Paris-based start up Freshflow has raised €6.5m to scale its AI-powered platform to optimise fresh food supply chains, following a series of successful partnerships with leading French, Swiss,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Scotland's First Carbon Budget: CCC proposes 57 per cent emissions cut by 2030

'Tenant Power': New Octopus Energy tariff to save social housing tenants up to £200 a year

More on Waste

AI-platform Freshflow raises €6.5m to tackle food waste in supply chains
Waste

AI-platform Freshflow raises €6.5m to tackle food waste in supply chains

Berlin and Paris-based AI start-up secures boost for its vision to curb supermarket food waste caused by quality variation, short shelf lives, and over-ordering

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2025 • 3 min read
From waste to worth: What's indispensable to achieving a circular economy
Waste

From waste to worth: What's indispensable to achieving a circular economy

The road to a circular economy requires leadership, innovation and collaboration, according to UK Green Business Awards 2025 sponsor Viridor

Viridor
clock 19 May 2025 • 4 min read
Suntory pours £6.3m into low-plastic Lucozade redesign
Waste

Suntory pours £6.3m into low-plastic Lucozade redesign

New Lucozade bottle design set to save 956 tonnes of plastic a year, drinks giant claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 May 2025 • 2 min read