Britain's nuclear future? What small reactors, fusion and 'Big Carl' mean for net zero

clock • 4 min read
Britain's nuclear future? What small reactors, fusion and 'Big Carl' mean for net zero

A new generation of nuclear technologies is under development, but can they be delivered in time to replace ageing reactors?

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair recently argued nuclear power is an "essential part of the answer" to net zero. Writing in the foreword of a report by his thinktank, the Tony Blair Institute, he claimed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Nuclear

Report: UK must grow nuclear baseload to bolster 'ever-growing' renewables capacity
Nuclear

Report: UK must grow nuclear baseload to bolster 'ever-growing' renewables capacity

Government urged to seize opportunity to harness nuclear development to drive clean energy growth, boost the economy, and create a highly skilled workforce

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 April 2025 • 6 min read
Amazon, Google, and Meta back global pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050
Nuclear

Amazon, Google, and Meta back global pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050

Tech giants join cross-sector pledge designed to emphasise nuclear's role in enhancing energy security and cutting carbon emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 14 March 2025 • 3 min read
UKAEA and Eni join forces to build 'world's largest' fusion fuel facility
Nuclear

UKAEA and Eni join forces to build 'world's largest' fusion fuel facility

New advanced tritium fuel cycle facility aims to explore tritium recovery and re-use and its role in the supply and generation of fuel for future fusion power plants

Amber Rolt
clock 10 March 2025 • 3 min read