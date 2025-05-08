Britain's nuclear future? What small reactors, fusion and 'Big Carl' mean for net zero

A new generation of nuclear technologies is under development, but can they be delivered in time to replace ageing reactors?
Former UK prime minister Tony Blair recently argued nuclear power is an "essential part of the answer" to net zero. Writing in the foreword of a report by his thinktank, the Tony Blair Institute, he claimed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis