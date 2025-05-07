Reaching net zero will require CCS - but only in a limited role

4 min read

Tony Blair has called for a shift from reducing emissions to capturing them - but the reality is that CCS is no panacea for decarbonisation, writes the Carbon Trust's Simon Retallack

Tony Blair's recent intervention made some big claims about the transition to net zero that have raised a lot of eyebrows. Among them was his call for a switch from reducing emissions to capturing them,...

