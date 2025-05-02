Women in Green Business Awards named as finalist at Conference and Events Awards

BusinessGreen's Women in Green Business Awards has this week been named as a finalist at the prestigious Conference and Events Awards 2025, with the event making the short list for the Best New Awards category.

The event will now be in the running at the awards ceremony on June 27th, alongside some of the biggest conferences, expos, and awards in the UK.

"I'm delighted the Women in Green Business Awards has been shortlisted for a Conference and Events Awards," said Cecilia Keating, chair of the judges for the Women in Green Business Awards. "The huge success of the awards in their inaugural year is testament to the clear need to celebrate the women playing an integral role in the many industries working to make the UK economy more environmentally sustainable.

"We were blown away by the quality and quantity of entries to the new awards and are now looking forward to getting started on judging this year's edition later this month."

The Women in Green Business Awards launched last year, bringing together nearly 400 women from hundreds of businesses to celebrate those leaders striving to advance the green economy.

Building on the success of the long-running UK Green Business Awards, the launch event proved hugely successful and received praise from nominees, politicians, and the many businesses and campaign groups that partnered with the event.

The Women in Green Business Awards are now gearing up for their second annual event, which will take place on the 8th of October at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in Central London.

The long list for the awards was recently announced, with nominees now invited to submit entries to be considered for the short list ahead of the judging process.