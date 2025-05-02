Blenheim Palace Estate cuts ribbon on 20-acre solar farm

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Blenheim Estate
Image:

Credit: Blenheim Estate

Childhood home of Winston Churchill claims solar farm will make the estate a net-generator of clean power

The Blenheim Estate in Oxfordshire claims to have become a net-generator of renewable energy after completing work on a 20-acre solar farm capable of providing enough electricity to meet the annual needs...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

HSBC shareholders urge bank to reaffirm net zero commitment

'A milestone for sustainable retail': Aldi and Ocado hail success of refillable grocery trials

More on Solar

Voltalia UK secures £19m Triodos Bank loan for 34MW solar project
Solar

Voltalia UK secures £19m Triodos Bank loan for 34MW solar project

Green energy firm secures loan for Eastgate Solar project near Scarborough

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 May 2025 • 2 min read
'A common-sense decision': Government to make solar panels mandatory for new homes in England
Solar

'A common-sense decision': Government to make solar panels mandatory for new homes in England

Ministers expected to beef-up Future Homes Standard to ensure solar panels are installed on 99 per cent of new build homes from 2027

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2025 • 4 min read
ElectroRoute and Low Carbon agree balancing PPAs for 140MW of UK solar projects
Solar

ElectroRoute and Low Carbon agree balancing PPAs for 140MW of UK solar projects

Energy trader and B Corp energy developer ink balancing PPAs for four solar projects capable of powering almost 50,000 homes a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 2 min read