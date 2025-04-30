CCC: UK climate resilience efforts are 'slow, stalled or heading in wrong direction'

Government slammed by Climate Change Committee for continued failure to prepare for the rapidly worsening and costly impacts of climate change
The UK is woefully underprepared for the rapidly worsening impacts of climate change on homes, infrastructure, businesses, public health, and the economy, and government action to tackle these escalating...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis