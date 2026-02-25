Let's build farming's resilience together

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds' speech at the National Farmers Union's 2026 annual conference in Birmingham
For well over a century, the NFU has been the backbone of British agriculture, supporting farmers through wars, recessions, droughts, and the sweeping changes that have reshaped our countryside. You have...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis