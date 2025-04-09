London Pensions Fund Authority allocates £250m to new environmental fund

Jasmine Urquhart
LPFA said the move would support its 2050 net zero emissions goal in line with IIGCC guidelines

The London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) has committed £250m to a newly-launched environmental fund, it announced this week. The £8bn Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) fund, which has more than...

Jasmine Urquhart
Jasmine Urquhart

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

