Defra seeks reforms to build 'more agile' environmental permitting regime

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government launches consultation over proposals to streamline permitting requirements for activities related to waste, water and flood risk

The government has unveiled further plans to streamline environmental regulations in England and Wales in a new consultation today on proposals to simplify the permitting regime for activities related...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government urged to consider 'basic income' for farmers to support food security

Floating wind: Three major Celtic Sea projects progress to final seabed auction

More on Legislation

Revised Heat in Buildings Bill to be brought before Scottish Parliament this year
Legislation

Revised Heat in Buildings Bill to be brought before Scottish Parliament this year

Acting Climate Minister confirms plans to connect more public sector buildings to district heat systems and introduce new target to decarbonise heating systems by 2045

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 April 2025 • 5 min read
'Our current system lets down both nature and growth': Defra preps green regulation shake-up
Legislation

'Our current system lets down both nature and growth': Defra preps green regulation shake-up

Government promises to fast-track measures to streamline environmental rules for planning and infrastructure in response to Corry Review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 April 2025 • 8 min read
Better Business Act: 3,000 UK firms back campaign for company law reform
Legislation

Better Business Act: 3,000 UK firms back campaign for company law reform

Firms including Danone, Virgin Group, and Iceland join calls for reform of the Companies Act to give firms a legal requirement to prioritise environmental and social benefit alongside financial returns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 April 2025 • 4 min read