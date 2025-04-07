Greenwashing: CMA granted power to fine companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Consumer watchdog secures new powers to level potentially massive fines on companies found guilty of deliberately misleading consumers over environmental claims

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been armed with new powers to fine companies up to 10 per cent of their annual global turnover for breaching consumer protection laws, including through...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How reliant is the UK's net zero mission on nascent tech and innovation?

Sophie Dembinski: 'We ought to do more listening to knowledge that already exists'

More on Marketing

Greenwashing: CMA granted power to fine companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover
Marketing

Greenwashing: CMA granted power to fine companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover

Consumer watchdog secures new powers to level potentially massive fines on companies found guilty of deliberately misleading consumers over environmental claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 April 2025 • 2 min read
ASA cracks down on Oceansaver 'plastic-free' claims
Marketing

ASA cracks down on Oceansaver 'plastic-free' claims

Watchdog rules against laundry pod and dishwasher tablet adverts, after competitor challenges green plastic claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 April 2025 • 4 min read
How three quarters of consumers still regard sustainability as important to purchasing decisions
Marketing

How three quarters of consumers still regard sustainability as important to purchasing decisions

Survey reveals consumers more prepared to pay a 'green premium' on food, drink and household items, but concerns over high prices and greenwashing remain

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 March 2025 • 6 min read