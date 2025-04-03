Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm

clock • 2 min read
East Anglia One | Credit: Octopus Energy Generation
Image:

East Anglia One | Credit: Octopus Energy Generation

Deal marks Octopus' seventh offshore wind acquisition, taking its total investment in the sector to $2bn

Octopus Energy's renewables investment arm has today announced it has acquired a 10 per cent stake in the East Anglia One offshore wind farm, one of the world's largest operational wind farms which boasts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Report: Meeting UK's solar targets would deliver 'massive stimulus' to the economy

'Clean homegrown power': Government commits £20m to fuel UK's fusion energy industry

More on Wind

Vattenfall gets green light for 100MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm
Wind

Vattenfall gets green light for 100MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm

Construction of 17 turbine project expected to begin in 2028, delivering enough clean power for 64,000 homes

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 March 2025 • 1 min read
Telehouse inks 10-year PPA with RWE to power London Docklands data hub
Wind

Telehouse inks 10-year PPA with RWE to power London Docklands data hub

Data group said deal marks 'significant milestone' in its ongoing commitment to source electricity from renewable sources

Amber Rolt
clock 18 March 2025 • 1 min read
'Spatial conflict': Study proposes guidelines for compensating fishermen impacted by offshore wind development
Wind

'Spatial conflict': Study proposes guidelines for compensating fishermen impacted by offshore wind development

Research from Plymouth Marine Laboratory warns fishermen feel threatened by expanding offshore wind projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 March 2025 • 3 min read