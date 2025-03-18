'The time for action is now': Government faces fresh calls to make nature reporting mandatory in the UK

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New Green Alliance report revisits recommendations of Dasgupta Review and urges government to boost investment in nature restoration and ensure corporates disclose nature-related risks

The government has is today facing fresh calls for it to set a timeline to make it mandatory for large UK businesses to report on the impact they have on nature, the extent of their dependence on natural...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

BSI launches consultation on proposed changes to flagship environmental guidelines

Carbon Data Open Protocol: Businesses join forces to launch carbon markets standards drive

More on Biodiversity

'The time for action is now': Government faces fresh calls to make nature reporting mandatory in the UK
Biodiversity

'The time for action is now': Government faces fresh calls to make nature reporting mandatory in the UK

New Green Alliance report revisits recommendations of Dasgupta Review and urges government to boost investment in nature restoration and ensure corporates disclose nature-related risks

Amber Rolt
clock 18 March 2025 • 5 min read
Marine planning is all at sea
Biodiversity

Marine planning is all at sea

The UK needs the equivalent of a Land Use Framework for the ocean, writes Wildlife Trusts chief executive Craig Bennett

Craig Bennett, the Wildlife Trusts
clock 18 March 2025 • 4 min read
'Monster vessels': Greenpeace calls for ban on industrial fishing in UK's protected waters
Biodiversity

'Monster vessels': Greenpeace calls for ban on industrial fishing in UK's protected waters

Greenpeace warns supertrawlers are damaging marine habitats, as it calls on government to act on its commitment to protect 30 per cent of UK waters by 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 11 March 2025 • 7 min read