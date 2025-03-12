Reports: Net Zero Banking Alliance members to vote on ditching 1.5C pledge

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than 130 of the world's top banks in the Alliance are expected to be asked to vote on rowing back their climate goals in response to intensifying backlash against ESG policies

Some of the world's biggest banks are reportedly set to vote on whether or not to ditch the joint commitment made through the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) to align their collective multi-trillion-dollar...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'The benefits are some way off': Energy industry urges government to accelerate work to deliver promised bill savings

MPs raise alarm over EV charge point postcode lottery

More on Investment

Reports: Net Zero Banking Alliance members to vote on ditching 1.5C pledge
Investment

Reports: Net Zero Banking Alliance members to vote on ditching 1.5C pledge

More than 130 of the world's top banks in the Alliance are expected to be asked to vote on rowing back their climate goals in response to intensifying backlash against ESG policies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 March 2025 • 4 min read
People's Pension 'prioritises sustainability' as it pulls £28bn from State Street
Investment

People's Pension 'prioritises sustainability' as it pulls £28bn from State Street

UK's largest private sector workplace pension scheme appoints Amundi and Invesco to manage investments 'with a focus on responsible investment'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 March 2025 • 5 min read
Trustee Sustainability Working Group sets out key climate actions for pension schemes
Investment

Trustee Sustainability Working Group sets out key climate actions for pension schemes

Guidance aims to make trustee action 'as effective as possible' in 2025

Jonathan Stapleton, Professional Pensions
clock 28 February 2025 • 5 min read