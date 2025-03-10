Government confirms £250 energy bill discounts for homes near new electricity pylons

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Households and communities are to receive money off their bills in return for hosting new overhead power cables and substations, the government confirms

People living near new electricity pylons could be given up to £250 a year off their energy bills, under new planning rules designed to enable local communities to benefit from hosting new clean energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Research: A quarter of future global GDP at risk by 2050 under 2C global warming scenario

Government to unveil 'seismic' planning reform bill 'to get Britain building'

More on Infrastructure

Report: Locally-led clean energy planning could slash investment needed for net zero
Infrastructure

Report: Locally-led clean energy planning could slash investment needed for net zero

Energy Systems Catapult warns investment in clean energy and net zero projects is being hampered by a lack of clear and investible planning at the local level

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 March 2025 • 4 min read
'Europe's biggest battery' tipped to cut consumer bills by £170m over 15 years
Infrastructure

'Europe's biggest battery' tipped to cut consumer bills by £170m over 15 years

Kraken and EDF unveil 'Europe's biggest battery’ at Zenobe-owned system at Blackhillock in Scotland

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 March 2025 • 4 min read
'Big prize on offer': Government urged to boost electricity network investment to deliver clean grid
Infrastructure

'Big prize on offer': Government urged to boost electricity network investment to deliver clean grid

Electricity network funding must increase at the same pace as demand, which is predicted to double by 2050, National Infrastructure Commission tells government

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 February 2025 • 7 min read