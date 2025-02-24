Prime Minister confirms £200m National Wealth Fund investment at Grangemouth

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Keir Starmer confirms fresh funding and new 'training guarantee' ahead of Grangemouth oil refinery closure

The National Wealth Fund is to invest £200m in the Grangemouth industrial hub, as part of a government package that aims to catalyse investment in the region ahead of the scheduled closure of Scotland's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

PwC: Number of firms targeting net zero by 2030 almost doubles

Global Briefing: Japan unveils NDC targeting 60 per cent emissions cut by 2035

More on Investment

Report: Germany overtakes UK as top destination for climate fintech investment
Investment

Report: Germany overtakes UK as top destination for climate fintech investment

Investment in climate-related technology firms reached $1.95bn in the EU in 2024, according to CommerzVentures

Amber Rolt
clock 21 February 2025 • 2 min read
Finance reads the numbers - not the tea leaves - on the energy transition
Investment

Finance reads the numbers - not the tea leaves - on the energy transition

No matter what appears to be happening in the US, financial sector leaders need to stand firm against the ESG 'backlash' - or face getting left behind in the transition to net zero, writes Andrea Webster from the World Benchmarking Alliance

Andrea Webster, World Benchmarking Alliance
clock 20 February 2025 • 5 min read
How financial firms' ESG backlash could soon backfire
Investment

How financial firms' ESG backlash could soon backfire

Shareholder support for climate resolutions at major firms hit a new low last year, despite evidence showing corporate decarbonisation efforts are helping to deliver attractive returns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 February 2025 • 12 min read