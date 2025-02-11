How rising geopolitical tensions pose a threat to clean tech supply chains

clock • 6 min read
Lithium mine in Silver Peak, Nevada, California, USA | Credit: iStock
Image:

Lithium mine in Silver Peak, Nevada, California, USA | Credit: iStock

IEA warns geopolitical stand-offs and intensifying trade wars pose a serious risk to critical mineral supply chains and could yet undermine the net zero transition

Escalating trade wars and protectionism could exacerbate global critical minerals supply risks, pushing up clean technology costs and presenting a major challenge to manufacturers and the wider net zero...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'End of life': Study explores how to extend lifespan for offshore wind farms

Just transition: New database to showcase progressive net zero projects

Most read
01

Reports: Unilever closes in on £230m deal for refillable pioneer Wild

11 February 2025 • 2 min read
02

The changing face of ESG: Why sustainable investing will survive Trump's second term

11 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

World's largest ad firm reported to OECD over 'pro-polluter' campaigns

11 February 2025 • 5 min read
04

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

UK and India pledge to strengthen clean tech ties

11 February 2025 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Study reveals 'significant potential' to reduce beef farming emissions by over a quarter
Supply chain

Study reveals 'significant potential' to reduce beef farming emissions by over a quarter

New analysis highlights how anaerobic digestion plants and other farming interventions could slash greenhouse gas emissions from grass-fed beef cattle

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read
National Wealth Fund invests £28.6m to reopen Cornish tin mine
Supply chain

National Wealth Fund invests £28.6m to reopen Cornish tin mine

Fresh funding aims to boost supply of tin for booming global clean tech industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 January 2025 • 4 min read
Co-op launches new sustainability fund for British farmers
Supply chain

Co-op launches new sustainability fund for British farmers

Supermarket to reward beef, lamb, and dairy farmers for reducing carbon emissions and promoting nature

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2025 • 4 min read