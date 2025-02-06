'The Collective': Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Energy giant moves into clean energy crowd-funding market with new FCA regulated investment platform

Octopus Energy has today launched a new investment platform, known as 'The Collective', which aims to make it easier for customers to buy a stake in new clean energy projects across the UK. The move...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Report: Global offshore wind capacity grew 15 per cent in past year

Avooma Airlines and The AirCraft Company team up on zero emission flight plans

Most read
01

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

05 February 2025 • 8 min read
03

Reports: Ministers considering relaxing planning rules to accelerate small modular reactor rollout

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

UK government relaunches Net Zero Council

06 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

'Smashed expectations': January EV sales hit record high as petrol and diesel sales slump

05 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Major investors worth €6.6tr urge EU to stand firm on sustainability disclosure rules
Investment

Major investors worth €6.6tr urge EU to stand firm on sustainability disclosure rules

More than 160 Investors representing approximately €6.6trn in assets warn EU against weakening sustainability disclosure requirements

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 February 2025 • 4 min read
UK government unlocks £100m seed funding for sustainable development
Investment

UK government unlocks £100m seed funding for sustainable development

Funding expected to generate £400m-£600m of new investments in businesses tackling climate change and poverty across emerging markets, according to Foreign Office

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 February 2025 • 4 min read
Watch for these signs on whether banks remain serious about net zero
Investment

Watch for these signs on whether banks remain serious about net zero

Banks are losing their 'training wheels' on climate - Here's how to tell who is still pedalling toward net zero

Elsa Wenzel, Trellis
clock 31 January 2025 • 7 min read