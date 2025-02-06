Labour goes nuclear: Planning overhaul promises to fast track new nuclear projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government reveals planning revamp and new task force to make it easier to bring new nuclear plants and SMRs on line

The government has today pledged to shake up planning rules in order to make it easier to build new nuclear power plants across the UK, creating hundreds of jobs and "turbocharging" Labour's growth and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Reports: Ministers considering relaxing planning rules to accelerate small modular reactor rollout

Study: Green business leaders worry ESG backlash fears risk weakening ambition

Most read
01

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

05 February 2025 • 8 min read
03

Reports: Ministers considering relaxing planning rules to accelerate small modular reactor rollout

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

UK government relaunches Net Zero Council

06 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

Labour goes nuclear: Planning overhaul promises to fast track new nuclear projects

06 February 2025 • 5 min read

More on Nuclear

Reports: Ministers considering relaxing planning rules to accelerate small modular reactor rollout
Nuclear

Reports: Ministers considering relaxing planning rules to accelerate small modular reactor rollout

Government set to ease restrictions on where new nuclear plants can be built to enable faster roll out of small reactors, reports claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read
Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040
Nuclear

Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

Record £410m in R&D investment aims to accelerate plans to build prototype nuclear fusion power plant at former coal power station site in Nottinghamshire

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 January 2025 • 4 min read
IEA declares nuclear renaissance 'well underway', but can industry now deliver projects on time and on budget?
Nuclear

IEA declares nuclear renaissance 'well underway', but can industry now deliver projects on time and on budget?

IEA report predicts nuclear is set to generate a record level of electricity in 2025, but warns governments and industry must overcome 'significant hurdles' if sector is to successfully enter new era

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 9 min read