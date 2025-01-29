'A win-win for nature': Marine Recovery Fund promises to unlock up to £30bn in offshore wind investment

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'A win-win for nature': Marine Recovery Fund promises to unlock up to £30bn in offshore wind investment

Ministers claim reforms to system of Marine Protected Areas can help deliver up to 13 new offshore wind farm projects

The government has today announced plans to ease barriers to development for up to 13 offshore wind farms by reforming the system of Marine Protected Areas. The move - which was confirmed in Chancellor...

