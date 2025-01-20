Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Senior figures from across the energy sector have are to join the start-up board for the government's new GB Energy venture

Five non-executive directors have been appointed to Great British Energy's start-up board to help steer the publicly-owned energy company in its dealings with the wider energy sector and communities across...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Past 12 months saw the US experience the most costly series of natural disasters since the 1930s

Crown Estate moves forward with green housing demonstration projects

Most read
01

Trump set to launch all-out assault on US environmental policies

20 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board

20 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Aegis Energy secures £100m to build 'UK first' clean fuel hubs for commercial vehicles

20 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Co-op launches new sustainability fund for British farmers

20 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

Private jets at Davos: Will companies do as WEF says and travel by train instead?

20 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Policy

What can the green economy expect from 2025?
Policy

What can the green economy expect from 2025?

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: January 2025

Business Green
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read
Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration
Policy

Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration

Sign off of latest wave of Inflation Reduction Act funding should 'Trump-proof' flagship green initiatives - but $20bn of previously announced funding could be vulnerable, new figures reveal

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 3 min read
'Response scepticism': How media climate scepticism entered a dangerous new phase
Policy

'Response scepticism': How media climate scepticism entered a dangerous new phase

New analysis finds media opinion formers are less likely to publicly question climate science than they were a decade ago, but attacks on climate action has intensified

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 January 2025 • 7 min read