'The impact will be dire': 2024 confirmed as first year to pass 1.5C threshold

James Murray
Hottest year on record confirmed, as snap analysis suggests cost of California wildfires could reach $150bn

2024 was the hottest year on record with average temperatures passing the internationally agreed goal to try to limit warming to less than 1.5C of warming for the first time. The milestone was confirmed...

Could 2025 be the year the global carbon market starts warming up?

JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance

More on Climate change

'Hydroclimatic whiplash' and the hottest year on record: How is climate change fuelling the California wildfires?
Climate change

'Hydroclimatic whiplash' and the hottest year on record: How is climate change fuelling the California wildfires?

As new data all but confirms 2024 exceeded the 1.5C warming threshold, researchers explain how climate-impacted weather events are exacerbating the conditions fuelling deadly California fires that could result in over $20bn of insurance claims

Amber Rolt
clock 10 January 2025 • 7 min read
The insiders guide to doing business in a UNESCO Biosphere
Climate change

The insiders guide to doing business in a UNESCO Biosphere

Business leaders from the Isle of Man reflect on almost a decade of doing business in the world's only whole-nation UNESCO Biosphere - and what other companies' nature strategies can learn from their experience

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 January 2025 • 12 min read
'Well-meaning but not working': Urgent action needed to improve Scottish flood resilience, study warns
Climate change

'Well-meaning but not working': Urgent action needed to improve Scottish flood resilience, study warns

Analysis from Glasgow Caledonian University urges institutions and residents to work together to improve Scottish flood management

Amber Rolt
clock 08 January 2025 • 2 min read