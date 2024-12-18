Government confirms plans for net zero 'Public Participation Strategy'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government promises to 'tread lightly on people's lives' as it set out plans to accelerate net zero transition in its formal response to the Climate Change Committee's 2024 progress report

A national strategy for better engaging the public with the UK's net zero transition is set to be published next year, setting out plans to drive adoption of clean technologies, ensure a fair transition,...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

