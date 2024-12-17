Environment Bank adds new Habitat Banks to Biodiversity Net Gain register

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Sixteen new sites on track to issue credits for sale to developers through the Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

The Environment Bank has confirmed 16 of its Habitat Banks have been added to Natural England's national biodiversity gain sites register - unlocking more than 2,000 off-site Units for developers to purchase...

Stuart Stone
