Shipping borrows from aviation with new tool for counting emissions reductions

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Katalist, a registry launched in November, manages environmental attribute certificates that can be used to reduce emissions from cargo ships

Companies such as Ikea and Amazon that have pledged to reduce emissions from maritime shipping can now use a new registry to financially support ships using low-emissions fuels - even if their cargo isn't...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'A new era of clean electricity': Government sets out Clean Power Action Plan

13 December 2024 • 9 min read
02

IEA: Geothermal energy costs could fall 80 per cent by 2035

13 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Report: UK's EV charge point race on track despite major planning hurdles

13 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Nationally Significant Infrastructure: Wind and solar industries welcome latest planning changes

13 December 2024 • 5 min read
05

A roadmap for doing green business in the Trump era

13 December 2024 • 5 min read

More on Shipping

How one of the world's oldest technologies is helping decarbonise maritime shipping
Shipping

How one of the world's oldest technologies is helping decarbonise maritime shipping

Use of wind power on cargo ships through sails is growing exponentially as governments and trade organisations push for increasingly tough emissions targets

Jim Giles, Trellis
clock 06 December 2024 • 4 min read
Port of Tyne launches Green North Sea Shipping Corridor Project
Shipping

Port of Tyne launches Green North Sea Shipping Corridor Project

Port of Tyne and Port of IJmuiden in Amsterdam advance plans to deliver world’s first green shipping corridor

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2024 • 3 min read
Drax invests £1m in wind-powered shipping technology
Shipping

Drax invests £1m in wind-powered shipping technology

Energy giant Drax and Smart Green Shipping announce partnership to accelerate development of wind-assisted vessel technology

Amber Rolt
clock 25 October 2024 • 3 min read