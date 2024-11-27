'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand

Government hails 'real opportunities for UK manufacturing in transition to electric vehicles', as it promises 'pragmatic' approach in response to Stellantis decision to close Luton plant

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has today confirmed the government will soon launch a fast-track consultation on its planned goal to end the sale of new internal combustion engine cars and vans by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Momentum builds behind industrial heat pump market

COP29: 10 key takeaways for businesses from the Baku Climate Summit

Most read
01

Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plants to help meet 2030 clean power goal

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
02

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park unveils carbon credit investment guidelines

27 November 2024 • 3 min read
05

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

27 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand
Automotive

'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand

Government hails 'real opportunities for UK manufacturing in transition to electric vehicles', as it promises 'pragmatic' approach in response to Stellantis decision to close Luton plant

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 November 2024 • 6 min read
Jaguar Land Rover hails car seat recycling breakthrough
Automotive

Jaguar Land Rover hails car seat recycling breakthrough

Luxury carmaker teams up with Dow and Adient to develop 'closed loop' process for reusing polyurethane foam in its car seats

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 November 2024 • 2 min read
EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes
Automotive

EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes

Warning follows reports that elements of the flagship Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate could be weakened following pressure from carmakers

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2024 • 6 min read