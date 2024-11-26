EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Warning follows reports that elements of the flagship Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate could be weakened following pressure from carmakers

The government has been urged to resist growing pressure from carmakers to weaken the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, with the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry today warning any "backsliding"...

Michael Holder
