Closure of last coal power plant drives UK territorial emissions down to record low

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest official statistics show UK emissions fell three per cent in 2024 and are now more than 53 per cent below 1990 levels - but challenges remain in decarbonising sectors such as road transport, aviation, and waste

Coal-fired power station and steel production plant closures combined with the ongoing growth in renewable electricity generation helped drive the UK's territorial greenhouse gas emissions down by three...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How can businesses and policymakers turn public climate concern into support for action?

Survey: Salaries on the rise among global renewables professionals

More on Climate change

Closure of last coal power plant drives UK territorial emissions down to record low
Climate change

Closure of last coal power plant drives UK territorial emissions down to record low

Latest official statistics show UK emissions fell three per cent in 2024 and are now more than 53 per cent below 1990 levels - but challenges remain in decarbonising sectors such as road transport, aviation, and waste

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 February 2026 • 5 min read
New service to reimburse farmers for machinery 'non-use' during extreme weather
Climate change

New service to reimburse farmers for machinery 'non-use' during extreme weather

CNH Capital and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to use satellite data to trigger financial support for farmers when extreme weather prevents them from using leased equipment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 February 2026 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: African countries losing $6bn a year from climate-linked water challenges
Climate change

Global Briefing: African countries losing $6bn a year from climate-linked water challenges

New report tracks economic impact of water and sanitation challenges made worse by climate change, Tesla to end production of two EV models, and Bloomberg Philanthropies vows to ramp up 'global climate fight'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2026 • 10 min read