COP29: Study warns forest targets missing from national climate action plans

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: luoman / iStock
Image:

Credit: luoman / iStock

Report finds most forest countries are yet to incorporate measures to tackle deforestation in their national climate action plans

Many of the world's most forested countries are failing to incorporate targets and policies to tackle deforestation in national climate action plans submitted to the UN under the Paris Agreement, despite...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP29: Industrialised and developing economies back 'No New Coal' campaign

UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

Most read
01

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

19 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

19 November 2024 • 8 min read
04

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Simplicity is key': Behind the scenes at UK direct air capture start-up Mission Zero Technologies

19 November 2024 • 10 min read

More on Supply chain

Zoological Society of London: Palm oil industry threatens efforts to end deforestation
Supply chain

Zoological Society of London: Palm oil industry threatens efforts to end deforestation

Decade of analysis reveals urgent need to ramp up nature protection efforts, as UN deadline to restore forests nears

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 November 2024 • 5 min read
Future Dairy Partnership: Tesco, Arla, and Muller launch new sustainable farming push
Supply chain

Future Dairy Partnership: Tesco, Arla, and Muller launch new sustainable farming push

Major new initiative aims to help hundreds of dairy farmers curb greenhouse gas emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 November 2024 • 3 min read
REfresh Alliance: Diageo, Heineken, Bacardi, and Coca Cola brew up industry-wide green energy push
Supply chain

REfresh Alliance: Diageo, Heineken, Bacardi, and Coca Cola brew up industry-wide green energy push

Ten of the world's biggest drinks makers launch new alliance to help suppliers overcome barriers to adopting renewable energy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 October 2024 • 3 min read