Government promises £50m boost to protect farming communities from flooding

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Additional funding for Internal Drainage Boards to help tackle flow risks faced by rural communities

The government has today announced an additional £50m of funding to bolster flood resilience in rural communities, as it confirmed plans to consult on a new strategic vision for UK's flood defence strategy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The 81:2035 rule

Pensions giant calls for better promotion of green jobs to older workers

Most read
01

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

12 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

12 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

'Walking the walk': Business leaders welcome UK's new climate target

12 November 2024 • 13 min read
04

EY: Businesses' 'slow crawl' towards climate goals could lead to 'devastating consequences'

12 November 2024 • 5 min read
05

COP29: Keir Starmer to unveil new Clean Industry Bonus for offshore wind industry

11 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Risk

Transition Plan Taskforce disbands as it hails growing uptake of climate disclosure standards
Risk

Transition Plan Taskforce disbands as it hails growing uptake of climate disclosure standards

UK-led Taskforce issues final report today hailing growing adoption of its transition plan disclosure guidance among businesses and governments worldwide

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 31 October 2024 • 4 min read
TNFD: How over 500 firms worldwide committed to publicly reporting on their nature-risks
Risk

TNFD: How over 500 firms worldwide committed to publicly reporting on their nature-risks

Companies boasting $6.5tr in market capitalisation have now committed to assessing and disclosing their nature-related risks and dependencies in line with TNFD recommendations

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 October 2024 • 6 min read
How a quarter of the world's crops are now grown in areas threatened by water supply risks
Risk

How a quarter of the world's crops are now grown in areas threatened by water supply risks

Growing risks such as climate change and resource scarcity are threatening water supplies and ultimately food security, new WRI analysis warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 October 2024 • 4 min read