Ofgem proposes 'system overhaul' to tackle 722GW grid connection queue

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fast-tracked grid connections could be in place within months under new proposals, energy regulator claims

Ofgem has today called on network operators to rapidly accelerate the pace at which they get an estimated 722GW of renewable, clean power, and energy storage projects connected to the grid, after launching...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Octopus Energy offshore wind 'Fan Club' saves Grimsby residents up to £400 a year

Ecotricity and BAFTA albert partner to deliver green energy to UK creative industries

Most read
01

'UK first' battery powered train slashes fuel costs by up to 50 per cent

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Au revoir, BusinessGreen

08 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

How the UK can transform its clean heat market

08 November 2024 • 5 min read
04

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

06 November 2024 • 8 min read
05

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

08 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Infrastructure

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030
Infrastructure

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030

National Energy Systems Operator details how a five-fold increase in flexible grid capacity is needed to reach Labour's flagship clean power target

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 November 2024 • 9 min read
'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050
Infrastructure

'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050

UK, Scottish and Welsh Energy Ministers task new National Energy System Operator with producing first ever spatial plan for energy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read
Chancellor launches British Infrastructure Taskforce, as calls grow for green policy push
Infrastructure

Chancellor launches British Infrastructure Taskforce, as calls grow for green policy push

Rachel Reeves to bring together financiers and infrastructure experts to tackle barriers to faster infrastructure development

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 October 2024 • 5 min read