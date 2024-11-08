Trump's win, Hackney wind turbines and a £1bn London heating scheme: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

Editor's Blog: A Trump presidency will slow US decarbonisation efforts, but he will not be able to reverse the fundamentals that are driving the global clean tech boom.

 - by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Hackney wind turbine erected in just two days

Octopus Energy and Britain Remade team up to demonstrate how quickly wind turbines can be installed when not facing planning and grid connection delays.

 - by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030

National Energy Systems Operator details how a five-fold increase in flexible grid capacity is needed to reach Labour's flagship clean power target.

- by Stuart Stone  (@SStone26)

 

Plans unveiled for £1bn low carbon heat network in Westminster

Earmarked for construction from 2026, the South Westminster Area Network is expected to slash carbon emissions, heating bills, and air pollution.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder

 

'Growth story continues': EVs account for one in five new cars sold in October

New Automotive declares market is now 'comfortably above' the level required to comply with Zero Emission Vehicle mandate.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Construction is driving global biodiversity loss - it's time for the government to act

How the UK can transform its clean heat market

