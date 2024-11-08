Trump's win, Hackney wind turbines and a £1bn London heating scheme: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Editor's Blog: A Trump presidency will slow US decarbonisation efforts, but he will not be able to reverse the fundamentals that are driving the global clean tech boom.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Octopus Energy and Britain Remade team up to demonstrate how quickly wind turbines can be installed when not facing planning and grid connection delays.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

National Energy Systems Operator details how a five-fold increase in flexible grid capacity is needed to reach Labour's flagship clean power target.

- by Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Earmarked for construction from 2026, the South Westminster Area Network is expected to slash carbon emissions, heating bills, and air pollution.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

New Automotive declares market is now 'comfortably above' the level required to comply with Zero Emission Vehicle mandate.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

